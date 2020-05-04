Monitoring phase one of Kansas reopening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The governor’s office says it will be monitoring to see how phase one goes for the reopening Kansas.

KSN News asked Sedgwick County leaders how they will monitor crowd sizes, COVID-19 related numbers and how businesses are dealing with the reopen.

“I think people understand the severity,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell. “I think people have been taking this seriously. We have kept our numbers low and most importantly the death rate is exceptionally low. So now, we are looking at how do we get people back to work.”

O’Donnell said the county has no plans to stay in phase one of the reopen at this time beyond what the state has planned. But he also says the county will be looking at the numbers of COVID-19 to see if there are any new clusters.

KSN News asked about large gatherings, and gatherings in general, to see if the county will make any changes. One example was a large turnout at Cheney Lake over the weekend.

We asked Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse if the county would stay at phase one if there is a spike in cases after the reopening.

“I hope we don’t get to that point,” said commissioner Cruse. “This is about protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Cruse said people are ready to get back out and businesses are ready to see customers again.

Phase two in Kansas eases more restrictions and allows for larger crowd gatherings.

“We will see how the first phase goes,” said Cruse. “But people have been taking this seriously.”

On the state level, Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers said they will be specifically monitoring how the hospitals are doing in phase one.

“Pent up demand is on everyone. They want to get out, but we’re still trying to keep people from passing it on,” said Rogers.

Rogers talked about the specific types of monitoring from the state, including COVID-19 new cases, and a range of other considerations.

“Not just the new cases because that can be a little misleading (and) because we are doing a lot more testing than we did even a week ago,” added Rogers. “But we’re looking at the number of hospitalizations, the seriousness of those cases, you know those kinds of things are making the differences.”

