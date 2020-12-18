Monument makers and florists deal with increases in demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monument makers have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, handling many more orders than they’d typically need to fill.

“For this time of the year usually, it’s about a 300,000 to 400,000-pound granite order average for them. Right now, they’re sitting on 1.7 million pounds of granite orders,” said Marc Shelton, a memorialist for Barnes Monuments in El Dorado.

When granite orders are delayed, it leaves families waiting for their memorials.

“It used to take four to six weeks if it was a granite that was readily available,” said Mary Lee, a sales associate with Peterson Quality Monuments in Newton. “Now, it’s sometimes taking twice that long.”

It’s not just monument makers feeling the pressure of this increase in orders, floral shops have seen an influx as well.

“Overall, our business and florists across the nation, have seen a big rise in orders just because it’s been a way to safely connect with people,” said Jennifer Barnard, Tillie’s Flowers co-owner.

Barnard says now florists have been able to adapt to their new reality. It includes having to place orders months in advance. She tells us Tillie’s is finalizing their Valentine’s Day orders from growers at the end of this week.

But, when the pandemic first started, that’s when they had many of their issues.

“During the shutdowns lot of growers were actually going out of business. We couldn’t get the transportation of the flowers here, just because the flights weren’t coming in.”