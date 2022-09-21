WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays.
The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients include:
- 161 adults (10 more than last week)
- 19 children (Three more than last week)
- 22 of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care (down seven)
Since last Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by seven. Five of those deaths were in the past six days. The other two deaths may be attributable to officials double-checking previous death certificates.
The state says 2,779 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is almost 1,400 fewer than the previous week.
The state checks some of those cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested, 127 are the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
The KDHE also updates coronavirus vaccination numbers on Wednesdays. It says almost 28,000 people got vaccinated in the last week:
- 2,883 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
- 3,307 got a second dose
- 21,690 got a booster dose
The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.3%, while 56.2% have completed a vaccine series.
|County
|Total Cases
|Allen
|4,621
|Anderson
|2,420
|Atchison
|4,761
|Barber
|1,131
|Barton
|7,169
|Bourbon
|5,145
|Brown
|3,020
|Butler
|21,081
|Chase
|748
|Chautauqua
|924
|Cherokee
|6,900
|Cheyenne
|690
|Clark
|541
|Clay
|2,234
|Cloud
|2,447
|Coffey
|2,666
|Comanche
|476
|Cowley
|11,741
|Crawford
|13,929
|Decatur
|671
|Dickinson
|5,499
|Doniphan
|2,708
|Douglas
|31,570
|Edwards
|626
|Elk
|629
|Ellis
|7,902
|Ellsworth
|2,275
|Finney
|12,434
|Ford
|11,658
|Franklin
|7,646
|Geary
|10,706
|Gove
|875
|Graham
|632
|Grant
|2,625
|Gray
|1,313
|Greeley
|371
|Greenwood
|2,028
|Hamilton
|533
|Harper
|1,784
|Harvey
|11,036
|Haskell
|1,045
|Hodgeman
|467
|Jackson
|4,320
|Jefferson
|5,363
|Jewell
|885
|Johnson
|167,536
|Kearny
|1,349
|Kingman
|2,175
|Kiowa
|714
|Labette
|7,379
|Lane
|341
|Leavenworth
|22,368
|Lincoln
|671
|Linn
|3,244
|Logan
|920
|Lyon
|11,222
|Marion
|3,686
|Marshall
|2,783
|McPherson
|8,815
|Meade
|1,308
|Miami
|8,965
|Mitchell
|1,600
|Montgomery
|10,446
|Morris
|1,679
|Morton
|667
|Nemaha
|3,622
|Neosho
|5,709
|Ness
|828
|Norton
|2,343
|Osage
|4,419
|Osborne
|909
|Ottawa
|1,353
|Pawnee
|2,391
|Phillips
|1,539
|Pottawatomie
|6,578
|Pratt
|2,098
|Rawlins
|711
|Reno
|21,038
|Republic
|1,459
|Rice
|2,885
|Riley
|15,412
|Rooks
|1,530
|Rush
|879
|Russell
|2,018
|Saline
|15,995
|Scott
|1,440
|Sedgwick
|161,553
|Seward
|7,722
|Shawnee
|56,085
|Sheridan
|860
|Sherman
|1,663
|Smith
|709
|Stafford
|1,298
|Stanton
|466
|Stevens
|1,733
|Sumner
|6,232
|Thomas
|2,770
|Trego
|846
|Wabaunsee
|1,805
|Wallace
|470
|Washington
|1,527
|Wichita
|558
|Wilson
|3,186
|Woodson
|930
|Wyandotte
|52,172
CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 21, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 15, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control