WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays.

The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients include:

161 adults (10 more than last week)

19 children (Three more than last week)

22 of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care (down seven)

Since last Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by seven. Five of those deaths were in the past six days. The other two deaths may be attributable to officials double-checking previous death certificates.

The state says 2,779 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is almost 1,400 fewer than the previous week.

The state checks some of those cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested, 127 are the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

The KDHE also updates coronavirus vaccination numbers on Wednesdays. It says almost 28,000 people got vaccinated in the last week:

2,883 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,307 got a second dose

21,690 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.3%, while 56.2% have completed a vaccine series.