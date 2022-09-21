WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays.

The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients include:

  • 161 adults (10 more than last week)
  • 19 children (Three more than last week)
  • 22 of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care (down seven)

Since last Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by seven. Five of those deaths were in the past six days. The other two deaths may be attributable to officials double-checking previous death certificates.

The state says 2,779 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday. That is almost 1,400 fewer than the previous week.

The state checks some of those cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested, 127 are the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

The KDHE also updates coronavirus vaccination numbers on Wednesdays. It says almost 28,000 people got vaccinated in the last week:

  • 2,883 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,307 got a second dose
  • 21,690 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.3%, while 56.2% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,621
Anderson2,420
Atchison4,761
Barber1,131
Barton7,169
Bourbon5,145
Brown3,020
Butler21,081
Chase748
Chautauqua924
Cherokee6,900
Cheyenne690
Clark541
Clay2,234
Cloud2,447
Coffey2,666
Comanche476
Cowley11,741
Crawford13,929
Decatur671
Dickinson5,499
Doniphan2,708
Douglas31,570
Edwards626
Elk629
Ellis7,902
Ellsworth2,275
Finney12,434
Ford11,658
Franklin7,646
Geary10,706
Gove875
Graham632
Grant2,625
Gray1,313
Greeley371
Greenwood2,028
Hamilton533
Harper1,784
Harvey11,036
Haskell1,045
Hodgeman467
Jackson4,320
Jefferson5,363
Jewell885
Johnson167,536
Kearny1,349
Kingman2,175
Kiowa714
Labette7,379
Lane341
Leavenworth22,368
Lincoln671
Linn3,244
Logan920
Lyon11,222
Marion3,686
Marshall2,783
McPherson8,815
Meade1,308
Miami8,965
Mitchell1,600
Montgomery10,446
Morris1,679
Morton667
Nemaha3,622
Neosho5,709
Ness828
Norton2,343
Osage4,419
Osborne909
Ottawa1,353
Pawnee2,391
Phillips1,539
Pottawatomie6,578
Pratt2,098
Rawlins711
Reno21,038
Republic1,459
Rice2,885
Riley15,412
Rooks1,530
Rush879
Russell2,018
Saline15,995
Scott1,440
Sedgwick161,553
Seward7,722
Shawnee56,085
Sheridan860
Sherman1,663
Smith709
Stafford1,298
Stanton466
Stevens1,733
Sumner6,232
Thomas2,770
Trego846
Wabaunsee1,805
Wallace470
Washington1,527
Wichita558
Wilson3,186
Woodson930
Wyandotte52,172

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 21, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 15, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control