WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas children hospitalized with COVID-19 increased in the last seven days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 21 children are currently hospitalized with the virus, compared to nine last week.

The KDHE said 56 adults are also hospitalized with COVID-19 this week. That’s four fewer than last week. Five of the adults are in intensive care.

Since last Friday, another 2,847 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-day average of cases is 330, higher than last week’s seven-day average of 271.

Some of the recent coronavirus cases have been tested for variants. The KDHE said 123 of the recent cases tested positive for the BA.2 “stealth omicron” variant.

The KDHE puts the Kansas COVID-19 death toll at 8,720, up 29 from last week. However, only one of the deaths was in the past seven days. Most of the newly reported deaths are because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Since last Friday:

  • 2,943 more Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 3,523 got their second dose
  • 13,845 got a third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 67.16% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.63% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE has been updating its COVID-19 data on Fridays. Starting next week, it will give the updates on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,989
Anderson2,133
Atchison4,323
Barber1,043
Barton6,508
Bourbon4,391
Brown2,735
Butler19,104
Chase673
Chautauqua844
Cherokee6,158
Cheyenne652
Clark504
Clay1,985
Cloud2,219
Coffey2,435
Comanche441
Cowley10,194
Crawford11,966
Decatur620
Dickinson4,815
Doniphan2,456
Douglas26,957
Edwards556
Elk571
Ellis7,165
Ellsworth2,016
Finney11,282
Ford10,629
Franklin7,018
Geary9,262
Gove790
Graham572
Grant2,206
Gray1,236
Greeley331
Greenwood1,807
Hamilton464
Harper1,654
Harvey9,636
Haskell964
Hodgeman411
Jackson3,908
Jefferson4,832
Jewell788
Johnson148,890
Kearny1,236
Kingman1,967
Kiowa667
Labette6,636
Lane296
Leavenworth19,619
Lincoln623
Linn2,827
Logan844
Lyon10,084
Marion3,337
Marshall2,559
McPherson7,852
Meade1,221
Miami7,865
Mitchell1,428
Montgomery9,448
Morris1,513
Morton621
Nemaha3,243
Neosho5,168
Ness780
Norton2,153
Osage3,946
Osborne803
Ottawa1,210
Pawnee2,138
Phillips1,358
Pottawatomie5,785
Pratt1,931
Rawlins683
Reno18,632
Republic1,354
Rice2,614
Riley13,711
Rooks1,377
Rush808
Russell1,883
Saline14,159
Scott1,277
Sedgwick145,517
Seward6,916
Shawnee48,858
Sheridan786
Sherman1,514
Smith645
Stafford1,139
Stanton427
Stevens1,465
Sumner5,724
Thomas2,394
Trego756
Wabaunsee1,642
Wallace438
Washington1,400
Wichita493
Wilson2,828
Woodson796
Wyandotte47,365

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated May 13, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated May 12, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control