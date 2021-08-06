More Kansas places requiring masks to control delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A small but growing number of places in Kansas are requiring people to wear masks indoors.

The spread of the more contagious delta variant across the state prompted the University of Kansas to reverse course and impose a mask mandate on its main campus in Lawrence and a satellite campus in Johnson County in the Kansas City area.

The mandate takes effect Monday and applies whether someone is vaccinated or not. Washburn University in Topeka also announced an indoor mask mandate, and Wyandotte County has one in place for most residents.

Meanwhile, Gov. Laura Kelly released a new public-service announcement urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

