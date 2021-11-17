More Kansas schools report coronavirus clusters, 54 active clusters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kanas Department of Health and Environment says the number of active coronavirus clusters at Kansas schools has increased since last week. It also says the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus rose the most it has in the past two months.

The KDHE says 3,096 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 5,031 tested negative. The last time Kansas saw more than 3,000 positive cases in two days was Sept. 17.

Of the newer cases, 130 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below to find county-by-county information.

The KDHE also reports 20 more Kansas deaths are connected to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,634. It also says there have been 82 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday morning.

Wednesday is the one day a week the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 152 active clusters. Of those, 54 are in K-12 schools, an increase of nine over last week. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City Cases within

the last 14 days College/university Colby Community College Colby 8 Corrections Harvey County Detention Center Newton 5 Lansing Correctional Facility Lansing 33 Day care Creme de la Creme Daycare Leawood 7 Home Daycare Emporia Emporia 7 Government Barton County Road & Bridge Great Bend 5 Riley County Public Works Manhattan 6 Group Living St. Francis Group Home Salina 6 Long term care facility Azria Health Wichita 9 Brewster Place Topeka 12 Brookdale Great Bend 6 Good Samaritan Society Valley Vista Wamego 28 McPherson Health and Rehab McPherson 9 Montgomery County Medical Lodge Independence 16 Villa St. Francis Olathe 14 Private business Great Bend Industries Great Bend 8 Starkey Inc. Wichita 9 School Buhler Grade School Buhler 13 Great Bend High School Great Bend 9 Heartspring School Wichita 5 Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy Overland Park 9 Jefferson West Elementary School Meridan 5 Labette County High School Altamont 9 Marion Elementary School Marion 12 McPherson Middle School McPherson 12 Riley County Schools Riley 17 Rockville Elementary School Louisburg 6 Service Valley Elementary School Parsons 23 Smoky Valley Middle School Lindsborg 15 St. Ann Catholic School Prairie Village 7 St. Mary’s Elementary School Salina 14 Stafford USD 349 Stafford 19 USD 377 Effingham Effingham 5 USD 429 Pre-K-8th Troy 10 Valley Falls Elementary School

Second Grade Valley Falls 6 Valley Heights Jr. High School Blue Rapids 9 Sports Seaman Middle School Wrestling Topeka 14 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination numbers Wednesday. It says 25,601 people got vaccinated in the past two days.

8,729 Kansans got their first dose

3,382 got a second dose

13,490 got a third dose

For the first time, the state is including children ages 5-11 in the number of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated. Because it increased the number of eligible Kansans, the percent of the immunized population went down.

The KDHE says 59.1% of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 51.74% have completed the vaccine series.