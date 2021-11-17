Click here for coronavirus updates

More Kansas schools report coronavirus clusters, 54 active clusters

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kanas Department of Health and Environment says the number of active coronavirus clusters at Kansas schools has increased since last week. It also says the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus rose the most it has in the past two months.

The KDHE says 3,096 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 5,031 tested negative. The last time Kansas saw more than 3,000 positive cases in two days was Sept. 17.

Of the newer cases, 130 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below to find county-by-county information.

The KDHE also reports 20 more Kansas deaths are connected to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,634. It also says there have been 82 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday morning.

Wednesday is the one day a week the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 152 active clusters. Of those, 54 are in K-12 schools, an increase of nine over last week. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
the last 14 days
College/universityColby Community CollegeColby8
CorrectionsHarvey County Detention CenterNewton5
Lansing Correctional FacilityLansing33
Day careCreme de la Creme DaycareLeawood7
Home Daycare EmporiaEmporia7
GovernmentBarton County Road & BridgeGreat Bend5
Riley County Public WorksManhattan6
Group LivingSt. Francis Group HomeSalina6
Long term care facilityAzria HealthWichita9
Brewster PlaceTopeka12
BrookdaleGreat Bend6
Good Samaritan Society Valley VistaWamego28
McPherson Health and RehabMcPherson9
Montgomery County Medical LodgeIndependence16
Villa St. FrancisOlathe14
Private businessGreat Bend IndustriesGreat Bend8
Starkey Inc.Wichita9
SchoolBuhler Grade SchoolBuhler13
Great Bend High SchoolGreat Bend9
Heartspring SchoolWichita5
Hyman Brand Hebrew AcademyOverland Park9
Jefferson West Elementary SchoolMeridan5
Labette County High SchoolAltamont9
Marion Elementary SchoolMarion12
McPherson Middle SchoolMcPherson12
Riley County SchoolsRiley17
Rockville Elementary SchoolLouisburg6
Service Valley Elementary SchoolParsons23
Smoky Valley Middle SchoolLindsborg15
St. Ann Catholic SchoolPrairie Village7
St. Mary’s Elementary SchoolSalina14
Stafford USD 349Stafford19
USD 377 EffinghamEffingham5
USD 429 Pre-K-8thTroy10
Valley Falls Elementary School
Second Grade		Valley Falls6
Valley Heights Jr. High SchoolBlue Rapids9
SportsSeaman Middle School WrestlingTopeka14
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination numbers Wednesday. It says 25,601 people got vaccinated in the past two days.

  • 8,729 Kansans got their first dose
  • 3,382 got a second dose
  • 13,490 got a third dose

For the first time, the state is including children ages 5-11 in the number of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated. Because it increased the number of eligible Kansans, the percent of the immunized population went down.

The KDHE says 59.1% of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 51.74% have completed the vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen2,05372
Anderson1,1669
Atchison2,49480
Barber5488
Barton4,18999
Bourbon2,57327
Brown1,76052
Butler11,446105
Chase3932
Chautauqua5446
Cherokee3,76235
Cheyenne4633
Clark3454
Clay1,2865
Cloud1,53984
Coffey1,30112
Comanche323
Cowley6,02277
Crawford6,906138
Decatur39721
Dickinson3,05491
Doniphan1,46172
Douglas12,597152
Edwards4325
Elk335
Ellis4,74831
Ellsworth1,44742
Finney7,671176
Ford7,338177
Franklin3,96788
Geary4,928159
Gove5118
Graham3346
Grant1,38830
Gray92636
Greeley173
Greenwood1,0198
Hamilton3142
Harper95027
Harvey5,34954
Haskell61120
Hodgeman250
Jackson2,24561
Jefferson2,70165
Jewell52536
Johnson80,5951,292
Kearny83821
Kingman1,25821
Kiowa41111
Labette3,830127
Lane18213
Leavenworth10,800282
Lincoln3868
Linn1,63873
Logan4878
Lyon5,702116
Marion1,83210
Marshall1,62124
McPherson4,78453
Meade74343
Miami4,50945
Mitchell86544
Montgomery5,499123
Morris80410
Morton4343
Nemaha2,10240
Neosho2,78064
Ness51331
Norton1,53220
Osage2,14353
Osborne47939
Ottawa79321
Pawnee1,5505
Phillips96442
Pottawatomie3,034112
Pratt1,33023
Rawlins51026
Reno12,01078
Republic92410
Rice1,52227
Riley8,037251
Rooks81714
Rush5433
Russell1,254123
Saline8,911332
Scott85924
Sedgwick84,4171,015
Seward4,84416
Shawnee26,588283
Sheridan5402
Sherman1,0129
Smith42967
Stafford69327
Stanton3066
Stevens95418
Sumner3,39541
Thomas1,54721
Trego5112
Wabaunsee95923
Wallace2883
Washington86719
Wichita3101
Wilson1,60829
Woodson4297
Wyandotte28,603319
Beaver, OK590
Harper, OK530 
Kay, OK7,706 
Texas, OK4,222 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 17, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 17, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

