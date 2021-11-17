More Kansas schools report coronavirus clusters, 54 active clusters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kanas Department of Health and Environment says the number of active coronavirus clusters at Kansas schools has increased since last week. It also says the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus rose the most it has in the past two months.
The KDHE says 3,096 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 5,031 tested negative. The last time Kansas saw more than 3,000 positive cases in two days was Sept. 17.
Of the newer cases, 130 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below to find county-by-county information.
The KDHE also reports 20 more Kansas deaths are connected to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,634. It also says there have been 82 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday morning.
Wednesday is the one day a week the state updates the number of active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. This week, there are 152 active clusters. Of those, 54 are in K-12 schools, an increase of nine over last week. The KDHE only names places that have five or more current cases.
COVID-19 exposure locations
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases within
the last 14 days
|College/university
|Colby Community College
|Colby
|8
|Corrections
|Harvey County Detention Center
|Newton
|5
|Lansing Correctional Facility
|Lansing
|33
|Day care
|Creme de la Creme Daycare
|Leawood
|7
|Home Daycare Emporia
|Emporia
|7
|Government
|Barton County Road & Bridge
|Great Bend
|5
|Riley County Public Works
|Manhattan
|6
|Group Living
|St. Francis Group Home
|Salina
|6
|Long term care facility
|Azria Health
|Wichita
|9
|Brewster Place
|Topeka
|12
|Brookdale
|Great Bend
|6
|Good Samaritan Society Valley Vista
|Wamego
|28
|McPherson Health and Rehab
|McPherson
|9
|Montgomery County Medical Lodge
|Independence
|16
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|14
|Private business
|Great Bend Industries
|Great Bend
|8
|Starkey Inc.
|Wichita
|9
|School
|Buhler Grade School
|Buhler
|13
|Great Bend High School
|Great Bend
|9
|Heartspring School
|Wichita
|5
|Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy
|Overland Park
|9
|Jefferson West Elementary School
|Meridan
|5
|Labette County High School
|Altamont
|9
|Marion Elementary School
|Marion
|12
|McPherson Middle School
|McPherson
|12
|Riley County Schools
|Riley
|17
|Rockville Elementary School
|Louisburg
|6
|Service Valley Elementary School
|Parsons
|23
|Smoky Valley Middle School
|Lindsborg
|15
|St. Ann Catholic School
|Prairie Village
|7
|St. Mary’s Elementary School
|Salina
|14
|Stafford USD 349
|Stafford
|19
|USD 377 Effingham
|Effingham
|5
|USD 429 Pre-K-8th
|Troy
|10
|Valley Falls Elementary School
Second Grade
|Valley Falls
|6
|Valley Heights Jr. High School
|Blue Rapids
|9
|Sports
|Seaman Middle School Wrestling
|Topeka
|14
The KDHE also updated its COVID-19 vaccination numbers Wednesday. It says 25,601 people got vaccinated in the past two days.
- 8,729 Kansans got their first dose
- 3,382 got a second dose
- 13,490 got a third dose
For the first time, the state is including children ages 5-11 in the number of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated. Because it increased the number of eligible Kansans, the percent of the immunized population went down.
The KDHE says 59.1% of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 51.74% have completed the vaccine series.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|2,053
|72
|Anderson
|1,166
|9
|Atchison
|2,494
|80
|Barber
|548
|8
|Barton
|4,189
|99
|Bourbon
|2,573
|27
|Brown
|1,760
|52
|Butler
|11,446
|105
|Chase
|393
|2
|Chautauqua
|544
|6
|Cherokee
|3,762
|35
|Cheyenne
|463
|3
|Clark
|345
|4
|Clay
|1,286
|5
|Cloud
|1,539
|84
|Coffey
|1,301
|12
|Comanche
|323
|Cowley
|6,022
|77
|Crawford
|6,906
|138
|Decatur
|397
|21
|Dickinson
|3,054
|91
|Doniphan
|1,461
|72
|Douglas
|12,597
|152
|Edwards
|432
|5
|Elk
|335
|Ellis
|4,748
|31
|Ellsworth
|1,447
|42
|Finney
|7,671
|176
|Ford
|7,338
|177
|Franklin
|3,967
|88
|Geary
|4,928
|159
|Gove
|511
|8
|Graham
|334
|6
|Grant
|1,388
|30
|Gray
|926
|36
|Greeley
|173
|Greenwood
|1,019
|8
|Hamilton
|314
|2
|Harper
|950
|27
|Harvey
|5,349
|54
|Haskell
|611
|20
|Hodgeman
|250
|Jackson
|2,245
|61
|Jefferson
|2,701
|65
|Jewell
|525
|36
|Johnson
|80,595
|1,292
|Kearny
|838
|21
|Kingman
|1,258
|21
|Kiowa
|411
|11
|Labette
|3,830
|127
|Lane
|182
|13
|Leavenworth
|10,800
|282
|Lincoln
|386
|8
|Linn
|1,638
|73
|Logan
|487
|8
|Lyon
|5,702
|116
|Marion
|1,832
|10
|Marshall
|1,621
|24
|McPherson
|4,784
|53
|Meade
|743
|43
|Miami
|4,509
|45
|Mitchell
|865
|44
|Montgomery
|5,499
|123
|Morris
|804
|10
|Morton
|434
|3
|Nemaha
|2,102
|40
|Neosho
|2,780
|64
|Ness
|513
|31
|Norton
|1,532
|20
|Osage
|2,143
|53
|Osborne
|479
|39
|Ottawa
|793
|21
|Pawnee
|1,550
|5
|Phillips
|964
|42
|Pottawatomie
|3,034
|112
|Pratt
|1,330
|23
|Rawlins
|510
|26
|Reno
|12,010
|78
|Republic
|924
|10
|Rice
|1,522
|27
|Riley
|8,037
|251
|Rooks
|817
|14
|Rush
|543
|3
|Russell
|1,254
|123
|Saline
|8,911
|332
|Scott
|859
|24
|Sedgwick
|84,417
|1,015
|Seward
|4,844
|16
|Shawnee
|26,588
|283
|Sheridan
|540
|2
|Sherman
|1,012
|9
|Smith
|429
|67
|Stafford
|693
|27
|Stanton
|306
|6
|Stevens
|954
|18
|Sumner
|3,395
|41
|Thomas
|1,547
|21
|Trego
|511
|2
|Wabaunsee
|959
|23
|Wallace
|288
|3
|Washington
|867
|19
|Wichita
|310
|1
|Wilson
|1,608
|29
|Woodson
|429
|7
|Wyandotte
|28,603
|319
|Beaver, OK
|590
|Harper, OK
|530
|Kay, OK
|7,706
|Texas, OK
|4,222
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Nov. 17, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Nov. 17, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health