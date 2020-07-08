More parents considering homeschooling amid pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The uncertainty surrounding schools has some local parents opting out of traditional learning. One Wichita mom says the pandemic has led her to home school her youngest two daughters for safety reasons and because she feels it’s what’s best for her family.

Kayla Connelly is stocked up on school supplies to homeschool her 2 and 3-year-old daughters.

“With the whole pandemic thing, we just don’t know what’s going to happen or when,” said Connelly.

Connelly said she’s not necessarily keeping her children home in fear of the virus but more so to be considerate of the staff and other students.

“Maybe, the class sizes will reduce, and maybe that will be safer for kids to go back to school even the teachers,” said Connelly.

Several other area parents are considering keeping the learning at home. West Wichita Homeschool Ministries, a support group offering classes and activities to enhance learning, said 11 families new to homeschooling have expressed interest this year many related to COVID-19 concerns. The organization says typically it sees only one or zero first time families express interest.

Connelly says the pandemic has brought her family closer and homeschooling would help keep it that way.

‘”We talk more, we’re very connected,” said Connelly. “I just think it would be so good to keep that bond and help them learn and grow.”

For any parents considering homeschooling, the Kansas Homeschool Expo will take place Friday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center at 225 West Douglas Ave. First-time convention attendees get to register for free. To register click here.

