WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past week, the Kansas COVID-19 death toll increased by 104, bringing it to 8,501. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) COVID-19 webpage does not list any actual deaths between April 1 and April 8.

When the death toll increases, it is sometimes because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases. For example, one of the deaths added to the toll this week is a child who died in December. The KDHE will only say that the child was in the 10-17-year-old age group.

Since last Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 702. The state tests a random sample of about two percent of the positive cases for variants. This week, 25 samples tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant.

As of last Friday, the KDHE only reports coronavirus data on Fridays. In addition, the look of the KDHE COVID-19 dashboard has changed. Some categories have disappeared from the page, such as coronavirus active clusters in Kansas.

“As part of our endemic response, we are working on condensing the amount of data that is reported,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said.

It appears the state may still provide COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, but that section of the website is unavailable as of Friday afternoon. Instead, it has a message that says, “Pardon our progress while we make enhancements to the Hospital Capacity page. The enhanced hospital capacity page is expected to be available Monday, April 11, 2022.”

The KDHE COVID-19 vaccine website appears to have stayed the same. The KDHE shows:

2,744 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,670 got their second dose

16,352 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.74% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.04% have completed a vaccine series.