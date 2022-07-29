WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 55 Kansas counties are in the high-risk category for the coronavirus, compared to 41 counties last week. That is 52% of Kansas counties. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public.
Another 37 counties are at medium risk, meaning masks are recommended for high-risk patients. Only 13 counties are in the low-risk category.
Coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in a lot of Kansas counties. COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up in some areas of the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced 7,519 new cases in a seven-day period.
The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.
|County
|Total Cases
|Allen
|4,365
|Anderson
|2,281
|Atchison
|4,590
|Barber
|1,087
|Barton
|6,804
|Bourbon
|4,823
|Brown
|2,875
|Butler
|20,138
|Chase
|712
|Chautauqua
|884
|Cherokee
|6,577
|Cheyenne
|672
|Clark
|522
|Clay
|2,102
|Cloud
|2,348
|Coffey
|2,539
|Comanche
|452
|Cowley
|10,909
|Crawford
|12,967
|Decatur
|635
|Dickinson
|5,133
|Doniphan
|2,583
|Douglas
|29,848
|Edwards
|586
|Elk
|602
|Ellis
|7,489
|Ellsworth
|2,110
|Finney
|11,967
|Ford
|11,200
|Franklin
|7,368
|Geary
|9,946
|Gove
|835
|Graham
|607
|Grant
|2,366
|Gray
|1,254
|Greeley
|346
|Greenwood
|1,891
|Hamilton
|507
|Harper
|1,732
|Harvey
|10,368
|Haskell
|998
|Hodgeman
|433
|Jackson
|4,150
|Jefferson
|5,121
|Jewell
|837
|Johnson
|161,737
|Kearny
|1,292
|Kingman
|2,080
|Kiowa
|695
|Labette
|7,018
|Lane
|312
|Leavenworth
|21,247
|Lincoln
|645
|Linn
|3,017
|Logan
|891
|Lyon
|10,626
|Marion
|3,514
|Marshall
|2,648
|McPherson
|8,323
|Meade
|1,252
|Miami
|8,481
|Mitchell
|1,516
|Montgomery
|9,893
|Morris
|1,581
|Morton
|646
|Nemaha
|3,431
|Neosho
|5,495
|Ness
|798
|Norton
|2,182
|Osage
|4,208
|Osborne
|850
|Ottawa
|1,269
|Pawnee
|2,284
|Phillips
|1,422
|Pottawatomie
|6,187
|Pratt
|2,027
|Rawlins
|698
|Reno
|19,910
|Republic
|1,394
|Rice
|2,760
|Riley
|14,557
|Rooks
|1,416
|Rush
|836
|Russell
|1,920
|Saline
|15,084
|Scott
|1,374
|Sedgwick
|154,355
|Seward
|7,276
|Shawnee
|53,210
|Sheridan
|809
|Sherman
|1,580
|Smith
|669
|Stafford
|1,202
|Stanton
|444
|Stevens
|1,636
|Sumner
|5,970
|Thomas
|2,615
|Trego
|807
|Wabaunsee
|1,726
|Wallace
|458
|Washington
|1,453
|Wichita
|552
|Wilson
|2,981
|Woodson
|874
|Wyandotte
|50,128
CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 27, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated July 28, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control