WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 55 Kansas counties are in the high-risk category for the coronavirus, compared to 41 counties last week. That is 52% of Kansas counties. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public.

Another 37 counties are at medium risk, meaning masks are recommended for high-risk patients. Only 13 counties are in the low-risk category.

Coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in a lot of Kansas counties. COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up in some areas of the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced 7,519 new cases in a seven-day period.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.