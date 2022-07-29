WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 55 Kansas counties are in the high-risk category for the coronavirus, compared to 41 counties last week. That is 52% of Kansas counties. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public.

Another 37 counties are at medium risk, meaning masks are recommended for high-risk patients. Only 13 counties are in the low-risk category.

Coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in a lot of Kansas counties. COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up in some areas of the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced 7,519 new cases in a seven-day period.

The CDC says it looks at the combination of three metrics when deciding which counties are at high risk — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,365
Anderson2,281
Atchison4,590
Barber1,087
Barton6,804
Bourbon4,823
Brown2,875
Butler20,138
Chase712
Chautauqua884
Cherokee6,577
Cheyenne672
Clark522
Clay2,102
Cloud2,348
Coffey2,539
Comanche452
Cowley10,909
Crawford12,967
Decatur635
Dickinson5,133
Doniphan2,583
Douglas29,848
Edwards586
Elk602
Ellis7,489
Ellsworth2,110
Finney11,967
Ford11,200
Franklin7,368
Geary9,946
Gove835
Graham607
Grant2,366
Gray1,254
Greeley346
Greenwood1,891
Hamilton507
Harper1,732
Harvey10,368
Haskell998
Hodgeman433
Jackson4,150
Jefferson5,121
Jewell837
Johnson161,737
Kearny1,292
Kingman2,080
Kiowa695
Labette7,018
Lane312
Leavenworth21,247
Lincoln645
Linn3,017
Logan891
Lyon10,626
Marion3,514
Marshall2,648
McPherson8,323
Meade1,252
Miami8,481
Mitchell1,516
Montgomery9,893
Morris1,581
Morton646
Nemaha3,431
Neosho5,495
Ness798
Norton2,182
Osage4,208
Osborne850
Ottawa1,269
Pawnee2,284
Phillips1,422
Pottawatomie6,187
Pratt2,027
Rawlins698
Reno19,910
Republic1,394
Rice2,760
Riley14,557
Rooks1,416
Rush836
Russell1,920
Saline15,084
Scott1,374
Sedgwick154,355
Seward7,276
Shawnee53,210
Sheridan809
Sherman1,580
Smith669
Stafford1,202
Stanton444
Stevens1,636
Sumner5,970
Thomas2,615
Trego807
Wabaunsee1,726
Wallace458
Washington1,453
Wichita552
Wilson2,981
Woodson874
Wyandotte50,128

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated July 27, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated July 28, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control