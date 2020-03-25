More than half of Kansas under stay-at-home orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — More than half of Kansas residents are adjusting to being ordered to stay at home as the state continues to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus.
At least 10 counties have ordered residents to stay home except for essential services, such as buying groceries or for health care.
Gov. Laura Kelly has not issued a statewide order but she said Monday it might become “unavoidable” as more cases are reported.
On Tuesday, Kansas was reporting at least 98 cases of COVID-19 with two deaths.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the age of those who tested positive ranged from 7 to 90.
