More than half of Kansas under stay-at-home orders

Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas secretary of health and environment, answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic as Gov. Laura Kelly watches during a news conference, Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Six counties with about 1 million of the state’s 2.9 million residents have issued shelter-in-place orders and Kelly says she’s going to impose stricter rules for public gatherings. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — More than half of Kansas residents are adjusting to being ordered to stay at home as the state continues to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 10 counties have ordered residents to stay home except for essential services, such as buying groceries or for health care.

Gov. Laura Kelly has not issued a statewide order but she said Monday it might become “unavoidable” as more cases are reported.

On Tuesday, Kansas was reporting at least 98 cases of COVID-19 with two deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the age of those who tested positive ranged from 7 to 90.

