More young people are being hospitalized for the coronavirus

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health officials in Kansas are warning that the coronavirus is impacting more young people.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, the state is seeing children as young as newborns, test positive for the virus.

“Young people are not invincible,” said Norman.

Dr. Chris Brown with the University of Kansas Health System said they are seeing an increase in young people needing to be hospitalized due to the virus.

“We just need to remember that this disease process does not negotiate based upon age,” said Dr. Brown. “No matter how old you are, you can get sick and you can end up in the hospital.”

Secretary Norman added that low-income individuals may especially be at increased risk for the coronavirus. He said this is because they are less likely to be able to work from home or miss work and they rely on public transportation, which puts them in a position of being around many potentially infected people.

