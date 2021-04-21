Most Kansas counties turn down vaccine over past month

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — About three-quarters of Kansas counties have turned down new shipments of the coronavirus vaccine at least once over the past month as demand slows.

State data shows that six counties that have rejected allocations for four straight weeks, 33 for one week, 26 for two weeks and 16 for three weeks. Only 24 counties, mostly the larger ones such as Shawnee, Johnson and Sedgwick, haven’t turned down any shipments.

The slowdown is coming even though just 37% of the state’s residents have received at least one vaccine dose, state data shows.