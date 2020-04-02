Mother of child with health issues pleas for residents to stay home

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A mother of a young child who has multiple health issues is speaking out and asking residents to stay home.

Five-year-old Aileas battles multiple medical issues like severe Epilepsy and Cerebral Palsy, which has compromised her immune system and her mom said the coronavirus is only adding to the stress.

“When we get home, we automatically have to decontaminate everything, we change clothes, we wash immediately,” said mother Cynthia Marsh.

While cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, those Kansans who have to visit the hospital for other medical reasons are concerned they’re putting themselves at risk. Cynthia Marsh is wishing the public would follow the stay-at-home order and take precautions.

“It has the potential to make somebody else deathly ill, and it has the potential to kill somebody,” she said.

While it’s difficult for the kids not to see their grandparents, Aileas’ grandma said it’s important to stay home.

“Aileas is a special, special one, I love to hug on her and kiss on her and you just can’t,” said grandma Kathy McMillian.

Cynthia said it’s important to wash and disinfect everything and she hopes everyone follows the same routine so Aileas and others stay safe.

“It’s not just people who have underlying conditions, so I just think people need to take care of one another and try to do better,” she said.

LATEST STORIES: