MSNBC in Wichita covering coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – MSNBC is on an RV tour across America covering the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, a crew was in Wichita covering an uptick in cases, the new mask order, and the African-American community and how it is being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

KSN News talked to MSNBC reporter Cal Perry who is covering the pandemic. The crew was also in Wichita several weeks ago for a segment.

“Here two weeks ago, it was fascinating almost nobody was wearing a mask in Wichita and now that seems to change. We were out and about getting food yesterday, and it seemed like everybody had a mask on,” Perry said.

When asked why MSNBC chose Wichita, Perry responded it was due to the political battle with the governor and state legislature on the virus and the recent uptick in cases.

“The hospitals are starting to come under stress. I think that is sort of a new development. I know the hospitals in Wichita see a lot of regional patients, and I think that has put stress on the system. I think that is pretty typical of what is going on around the county,” said Perry.

Perry’s segments aired throughout the day on MSNBC.

LATEST STORIES: