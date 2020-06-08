Multiple coronavirus cases confirmed at Topeka’s Target distribution center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Target distribution center in Topeka has multiple employees who have tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Saturday.

According to the retail chain, the workers who have the virus are in quarantine. They are being paid while they are on leave from work.

The spokesperson also said they are deep cleaning and sanitizing the Topeka distribution center.

They are also providing gloves and masks to all of their workers.

You can read their full statement below:

We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our distribution center in Topeka, Kansas has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus. We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the facility, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire distribution center team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly. DANIELLE SCHUMANN, TARGET SPOKESPERSON

