Mulvane native stuck in Colorado due to coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A family picture taken in November captures the memories of Logann Long’s last visit home to Mulvane. She was looking forward to making new memories with her family this week, but coronavirus halted her plans.

“It’s hard that we can’t make it home, it’s hard enough to make it home anyways because of work and life, and this really just threw a wrench in it,” said Long.

Long lives in Gunnison, Colorado – a small mountainous town near a popular ski area. Over the past week, the county has seen at least 11 positive cases of the coronavirus. Right now, Long says her town is basically shut down. The county is closed to tourism, many businesses are shuttered, and she’s working from home.

“Going to the grocery store is definitely scary. You see people wearing masks, people wearing gloves so it’s really weird,” said Long.

At first, Long’s mom just wanted her home and close to family during these uncertain times.

“I felt like if something were to happen to her or my granddaughter or my son-in-law they would be closer to better medical care here,” said Danna Peterson, Long’s mother.

Long says she took that into consideration but ultimately staying in Colorado is what’s best for all.

“So we just decided for the health of me and my daughter and bringing it back to Kansas or bringing it back to my husband — we just decided it would be best to stay put for right now,” said Long.

