Mulvane Public Schools mandate masks

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Wednesday, September 1, students, staff and visitors at Mulvane Public Schools will be required to wear masks while inside school facilities.

Masks will be recommended for outdoor activities but not required, including recess.

Masks will be required upon entry to any indoor extra-curricular activity.

As of July 19, 2021, the CDC and the US Department of Health and Human Services current order require masks on all forms of public transportation, including school buses and all school vehicles, regardless of vaccination status.

The Board plans to reassess their mask mandate for the district at their meeting on September 27.