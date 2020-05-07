Click here for coronavirus updates

Music Theatre Wichita cancels 2020 season, looks ahead to 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Music Theatre Wichita has decided to call off its entire summer season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter on the MTW website says it had hoped to get the season in by July or August, but now believes even late summer will be too soon to have large gatherings of people in close quarters.

The letter says, “The concept of ‘social distancing’ simply does not work with musical theatre.”

The musicals that were planned for this year have now been moved to next year.

MTW is contacting season ticket holders by email or letter to provide them some options.

MTW staff are currently working on a fundraiser called Curtain Up, for May 29.

