Music venues unite to fight for federal financial aid to save the industry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The stay-at-home order has been in effect for four weeks. If it goes longer or there continues to be a limit on mass gatherings, the concert scene in Wichita could be in jeopardy.

Live music concerts and crowds of a thousand plus are the bread and butter for venues like Wave and The Cotillion. Without them, Adam Hartke, operating partner with Wave, estimates venues across the board are seeing a 95% drop in revenue.

“We’re seeing almost daily independent music venues either closing down or on the verge of closing down,” said Hartke. “There’s just no way to sustain at those kinds of losses.”

“We still have bills we still have employees,” said Ryan Stevenson, general manager at The Cotillion.

Places like Wave and The Cotillion were some of the first businesses forced to close due to public gathering bans and fear they may be the last ones cleared to reopen.

Both venues have joined with more than 1,000 others across the country to support the National Independent Venue Association’s request to lawmakers in Washington for federal funds.

“Because until we’re able to open at full capacity, we’re going to be struggling,” said Hartke. “Call your local politician or write them an email and let them know you want to see live music survive.”

“With all these venues nationwide coming together, we feel like our voice is going to be amplified,” said Stevenson.

Amplifying their cries for help to survive and rock on once all this is over.

“We’re going to get through this we’re looking forward to seeing everybody back and having fun, and we just hope everybody stays safe,” said Hartke.

