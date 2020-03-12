NAIA cancels all winter championship events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas price-gouging law that prohibits profiteering by raising prices on items consumers find necessary because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak is now in effect statewide, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

“The Kansas anti-profiteering statute is rarely invoked but is designed to prevent opportunistic greed from overcoming the public need for necessary virus-response products and services during this time of emergency,” Schmidt said. “We take the law’s requirements seriously and will diligently investigate complaints and vigorously prosecute any violations.”