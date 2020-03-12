NAIA cancels all winter championship events

1  of  3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.

The NAIA released this statement:

The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.

