Nearly $2 million going to provide reemployment services for laid-off Spirit workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Department of Labor is giving nearly $2 million which will go to the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas to help dislocated workers from Spirit AeroSystems.

“I just put it in my mind that I would be one of the unlucky ones,” said laid-off worker Tracy Taylor.

Taylor prepared herself mentally that she would be let go from Spirit, and she eventually was back in January. Now, she is looking at a possible career change. It is a field her late father always wanted her to go into.

“It looks like I might end up doing that after all because I got the opportunity to go to nursing,” she said.

Taylor says it took just one day to find out just how helpful the Workforce Alliance could be.

“I was able to quickly figure out that they are going to help me redo my resume, get additional education if I want it, and they set me up with a workforce coach all in the exact same day,” Taylor explained.

It’s the kind of help many more Spirit employees will need after the company is expected to lay off another 1,400 workers in the coming days.

“This can do that by providing qualified employees that can go to work in important critical positions here in the community,” county commissioner David Dennis explained.

For Taylor, the layoff was a setback for a stronger comeback.

“Opportunities are dropped in your lap if you know where to look for them and even if you do not it starts by just making phone calls,” Taylor said.

The Workforce facility is closed until May 25th but you can still access the resources using their webpage.

