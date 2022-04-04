WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — COVID-19 door screening is no longer required at Ascension Via Christi hospitals and medical centers. It meant that 31 temporary paid screeners who managed public and emergency room entrances had to be let go.

Screeners had two weeks to figure out what to do next.

“It was a little bit of a shock to all of us because we knew it was going to happen, but we didn’t know when,” said Portia Figures, a screener at the time.

“I had a few that were beyond shocked,” said Shelly Sawyers, a screener at the time.

Shelly Sawyers and Portia Figures coordinated the screening staff.

When they learned the positions would be gone, they stepped up to help out.

“Portia and I sat down with Linsey on a Friday afternoon after getting word that we were going to disassemble the health screeners,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer, Figures, and Linsey Coster, the business operations director for Ascension Via Christi, came together and worked out a plan.

“My leadership team and I were able to sit down with every single one of those 31 associates and touch them personally and ask them what are your interests with Ascension? What would you like to do in the future? What do you think is a growth opportunity for you,” said Coster.

The team gave questionnaires, asked questions, and found the right position for each person.

Within two weeks, only two of the 31 screeners left to pursue other opportunities. The rest got a job within Ascension Via Christi.

“We were able to transition them to all kinds of different roles within our hospitals and also with our affiliated health care workers,” said Coster.

Sawyer got a job as a call center manager. Figures works as an administrative assistant.

“Coming in for Ascension basically just opened up a whole lot of doors for all of us, not just me but for all of us,” said Figures.

Angela Carson was a screener as well, but now she works in distribution for the hospital.

“I was excited, you know it was something different, something I’ve never done before,” said Carson. “I feel like I make a difference, so you know everybody plays an important part, every little job means something to someone else.”

It’s helping with staffing shortages.

“It’s a very challenging work environment right now, being able to recruit and retain associates is a large issue for many organizations,” said Coster. “This was really an opportunity for us to take associates that may have been without a position and transition them from a short-term or temporary role, into regular employment within our organization. “