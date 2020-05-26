New cluster of coronavirus cases reported at Johnson County skilled nursing facility

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — A new cluster of coronavirus cases is being reported at a Johnson County skilled nursing facility.

Villa St. Francis in Olathe has 34 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening, according to CEO Rodney Whittington.

Of the 34 positive cases, 21 are residents and 13 are staff members. Almost all of the cases are asymptomatic.

Whittington says they began mass testing as a proactive measure before anyone began showing symptoms.

“We’ve been proactive throughout this whole thing. From the onset of COVID, we shut down to visitors, before the CDC recommended it. We have screened our staff members at least twice during every shift that they work, taking their temperatures and making them fill out a questionnaire,” he said.

The building is large enough to house the COVID-19 positive patients in a separate area.

Staff members who’ve tested positive have been sent home and are not allowed to return to work until they’ve been symptom free for 72 hours or test negative.

The Johnson County Health Department has not reported any deaths at the facility.

Whittington says one resident was briefly hospitalized but has since returned to the facility.

LATEST STORIES: