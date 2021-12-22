New COVID-19 mass testing site opens in Wichita

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health & Environment has opened up a new COVID-19 mass testing site in Wichita.

The walk-in testing location is located inside Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center at 1847 N. Chautauqua St. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can test more than 200 patients per day.

The location uses a 60-second oral swish solution to speed up the collection of saliva samples. A PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 is then run at the state public health laboratory in Topeka.

Patients are notified of their results by text and email in approximately 48 hours. People looking to get tested can find the site details and pre-register at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com. Anyone unable to follow the instructions for the oral rinse collection will not be able to get tested at this location.