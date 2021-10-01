New dashboard tracks COVID-19 cases in Kansas school districts

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has announced a new public dashboard that tracks the rates of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Kansas school districts on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 Resource Center.

Data will be updated on the dashboard every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Data displayed represents the last 14 days.

To view the new dashboard, you can go here.

“This dashboard will provide transparent, frequently updated information to help local health officials and school districts make informed, data-driven decisions to control the spread of COVID-19 among our students,” said Governor Kelly. “My administration will continue working with our local partners and encouraging vaccinations among all eligible Kansans to beat this virus once and for all.”

The new dashboard includes all cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children, aged five to 17, during the last 14 days, but does not necessarily indicate where a student was exposed or that transmission occurred in the school setting.

The dashboard also tracks the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged children, aged five to 17, by school district. Cases and vaccinations among school-aged children are aggregated to school district boundaries by the home address of individual cases. The data does not reflect exceptions for students who do not attend their assigned school district.

“Sharing this information in an easy-to-understand format will help parents and families understand the risks for COVID-19 in their own school district, empowering them to make the best choices to keep their kids safe in school by wearing a mask, getting tested regularly, and getting vaccinated if eligible,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, the Safer Classrooms Workgroup co-chair.

“With so much misinformation being shared about COVID-19, this school dashboard provides a simple tool to help school districts keep track of what is happening locally and across the state,” said Dr. Jennifer Bacani-McKenney, co-chair of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup. “We will continue supporting our teachers and School Boards by providing timely, fact-based data so they can set strong policies to protect their kids, teachers, and staff.”