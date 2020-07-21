New health order being considered in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns told Sedgwick County commissioners on Tuesday that he is considering a new health order for the county to control the increasing COVID-19 cases.

The health order would close bars and nightclubs for the time being. Other drinking and eating establishments that serve alcohol would be asked to close at 10 p.m.

It would limit mass gathering to 15 people. Venues in excess of 2,000 people would be prohibited.

Business would be required to enforce a six foot distance between patrons.

No fairs, parades, or festivals would be allowed.

The order would not affect schools, licensed daycares, licensed summer camps, or religious institutions.

Already, the county has a mask order in effect.

Dr. Minns said he would like the order to go into effect today, and it would run until Sept. 9 when it would be reassessed.

“I think if we really want to get our numbers down further, make it a little easier for the schools, that we need to write an order that incorporates a few more restrictions,” Dr. Minns told the commission.

KSN News will continue to follow this story and bring you more when the order is issued.

Testing and Cases

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said the county is seeing 12 out of 100 every test come back positive for COVID-19. In early June, the number was one or two tests per 100. The county is seeing 82% of cases under the age of 60 and 55% under the age of 40.

As for hospitalizations, the county has had more hospitalization than ever since the pandemic started and more employees in the hospital are out due to COVID-19.

For July 20th, the county had 58 patients in the hospital for COVID-19, 31 were in the ICU, and 26 beds were available.

Last week, the county health department tested 1,141 people. The county has 11,000 test kits on hand and more a being ordered but fewer are being received each time.

LATEST STORIES: