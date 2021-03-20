New health order: Sedgwick County loosens restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County continues to lift restrictions starting Sunday. Under the new order, school districts can choose to opt-out of the mask mandate. It also lifts all limits on mass gatherings and does away with capacity caps on businesses and restaurants.

KSN talked with an economic analyst and the Wichita Chamber of Commerce who both say this is good news. They believe the loosened restrictions will help boost the economy in Sedgwick County and bring some sort of normalcy to local businesses.



Jeremy Hill, WSU director for economic development, said it will help bring revenue to the hospitality field. Meaning restaurants and entertainment venues will soon see a change. He said these sectors were hit the hardest during the pandemic, and they will be the ones who benefit the most from this.

“I think we’ll see that in one segment that kind of a domino effect to see a few things happen now, but as a few jobs get hired back, they get more of their money to go spend, that’s going to start expanding out more and more to other sectors,” said Hill.

“You know hopefully generate some revenue, help small business owners help employees be able to earn money and provide for their family. So, it’s a positive thing, the loosening of restrictions,” said Andrew Wiens, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce vice president.

Hill predicts once the hospitality industry starts to see increases that the county could add around 35,000 jobs in the next three to four months.