New number to schedule COVID-19 tests in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning today, Sedgwick County residents should call (316) 660-1022 for COVID-19 questions and appointments for no-cost COVID-19 tests through the Sedgwick County Health Department. Residents should no longer call 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains for COVID-19 testing.

Residents who call the new number will speak to a live person or leave a message for a return call the same day or within two business days. The Sedgwick County Health Department call center will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Residents can be tested for COVID-19 through the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) regardless of symptoms.

Sampling will take place by appointment during regular hours at the SCHD drive-through sampling site. The drive-through sampling site is open from:

9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Priority for testing will be given to people with symptoms and those who are in the following priority asymptomatic groups: public works employees, people working in in-person classrooms of preK to 12th-grade students, healthcare workers (including hospital, clinic, long-term care, hospice, and home health), first responders, law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, or people who work in residential living facilities.

People in the priority asymptomatic group can be tested weekly. Other asymptomatic persons can be tested once.

The department will take a sample from the resident and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Residents may receive their results in four to six days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has a current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by washing your hands, wearing a mask or face covering, and watching your distance (keeping six feet of space between you and others). Visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19 for more information.

