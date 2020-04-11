New procedure allows Union Rescue Mission clients a 24 hour stay during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Union Rescue Mission like many other organizations has increased its sanitation game since the COVID-19 pandemic. This week KSN News spoke with Byron West, Director of Development at the Shelter. He says the organization has changed its mission. As of now, they are allowing the sheltered men to stay the nights and days permanently.

Usually, the men are taken downtown once the sun rises, but since the rise in COVID-19 cases in Wichita the shelter has decided to implement this new procedure. Union Rescue Mission is also screening people who come into the shelter testing them for fever and any flu-like symptoms.

But for now, West says, the shelter has not had any COVID-19 cases.

“We have seen a steady increase in the faithful support of our donors that’s been magnificent,” said West.

“We have been able to acquire some face mask that we are using on a regular biases,” added West.

West says they do have an isolation room in place in case any men at the shelter start to present symptoms of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: