New Reno County health order limits gatherings to 10

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The local health officer for Reno County has issued a new health order to help control the coronavirus pandemic.
The order effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday will restrict gatherings to no more than 10 people if social distancing cannot be maintained. The order is set to expire Dec. 18.
Exempt from order:
- Religious gatherings, as long as attendees engage in appropriate social distancing
- Public, private or charter schools for instructional purpose
- Any facility being used as part of a government or community response to a natural disaster.
- Public buildings where large numbers of people are present but are generally not within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes
- Public and private businesses; provided, reasonable efforts must be made to social distance by 6 feet in work and break areas.
- Hospitals and medical facilities
- Shopping malls and other retail establishments where large numbers of people are present but are generally not within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.
- Arenas where large numbers of people are present but are generally not within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes, and are able to maintain social distancing when seated by more than 6 feet when not seated with their family units
- Outdoor stadiums where large numbers of people are present but are generally not within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes and are able to social distance when seated by more than 6 feet when not seated with their family units.
- Recreational and youth organized sports tournaments, games practices and related events may still occur, but attendance shall be limited to a maximum of two attendees per participant and such activities shall remain subject to social distancing and mass gathering provisions. These provisions shall not apply to any collegiate sporting events and sporting events governed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association and/or school boards.
