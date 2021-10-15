New reported cases of coronavirus continue to fall in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 1,820 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Wednesday. The number of new cases continues to fall since a peak in early September.
The KDHE reported 14 new deaths bringing the total statewide since the pandemic began 6,165. There have been 80 new hospitalizations since the last update. The KDHE does not track recoveries.
The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday.
- 3,872 more Kansans got their first dose
- 2,884 more got a second dose
- And 6,467 more got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.33.% have received at least one dose, while 55.73% are finished with the vaccine series.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,831
|56
|Anderson
|1,087
|8
|Atchison
|2,323
|65
|Barber
|480
|8
|Barton
|3,742
|74
|Bourbon
|2,402
|24
|Brown
|1,507
|24
|Butler
|10,627
|87
|Chase
|338
|2
|Chautauqua
|485
|4
|Cherokee
|3,569
|30
|Cheyenne
|422
|3
|Clark
|318
|4
|Clay
|1,199
|4
|Cloud
|1,270
|42
|Coffey
|1,150
|9
|Comanche
|232
|Cowley
|5,481
|67
|Crawford
|6,637
|131
|Decatur
|331
|7
|Dickinson
|2,775
|78
|Doniphan
|1,348
|60
|Douglas
|11,880
|98
|Edwards
|334
|2
|Elk
|273
|Ellis
|4,456
|16
|Ellsworth
|1,358
|33
|Finney
|6,997
|113
|Ford
|7,011
|144
|Franklin
|3,713
|52
|Geary
|4,664
|143
|Gove
|459
|8
|Graham
|318
|5
|Grant
|1,189
|26
|Gray
|817
|25
|Greeley
|147
|Greenwood
|957
|8
|Hamilton
|268
|Harper
|893
|26
|Harvey
|4,833
|29
|Haskell
|530
|14
|Hodgeman
|228
|Jackson
|1,926
|49
|Jefferson
|2,532
|54
|Jewell
|383
|22
|Johnson
|76,453
|831
|Kearny
|713
|16
|Kingman
|1,091
|19
|Kiowa
|338
|7
|Labette
|3,464
|115
|Lane
|164
|6
|Leavenworth
|10,147
|210
|Lincoln
|334
|1
|Linn
|1,564
|68
|Logan
|396
|8
|Lyon
|5,338
|100
|Marion
|1,537
|7
|Marshall
|1,420
|20
|McPherson
|4,301
|29
|Meade
|658
|26
|Miami
|4,244
|32
|Mitchell
|737
|25
|Montgomery
|5,286
|102
|Morris
|755
|10
|Morton
|335
|1
|Nemaha
|1,869
|39
|Neosho
|2,494
|60
|Ness
|484
|29
|Norton
|1,379
|11
|Osage
|1,936
|37
|Osborne
|393
|24
|Ottawa
|693
|14
|Pawnee
|1,423
|3
|Phillips
|827
|26
|Pottawatomie
|2,734
|92
|Pratt
|1,174
|13
|Rawlins
|401
|9
|Reno
|10,979
|54
|Republic
|865
|9
|Rice
|1,419
|26
|Riley
|7,676
|209
|Rooks
|769
|10
|Rush
|495
|3
|Russell
|1,064
|53
|Saline
|8,147
|242
|Scott
|722
|9
|Sedgwick
|79,148
|737
|Seward
|4,540
|12
|Shawnee
|25,106
|198
|Sheridan
|484
|2
|Sherman
|767
|9
|Smith
|379
|27
|Stafford
|555
|20
|Stanton
|270
|5
|Stevens
|726
|11
|Sumner
|3,133
|36
|Thomas
|1,336
|14
|Trego
|474
|2
|Wabaunsee
|890
|16
|Wallace
|228
|3
|Washington
|760
|18
|Wichita
|266
|1
|Wilson
|1,462
|26
|Woodson
|387
|5
|Wyandotte
|27,613
|250
|Beaver, OK
|550
|Harper, OK
|484
|Kay, OK
|7,044
|Texas, OK
|3,998
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 15, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health