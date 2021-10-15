New reported cases of coronavirus continue to fall in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 1,820 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Wednesday. The number of new cases continues to fall since a peak in early September.

The KDHE reported 14 new deaths bringing the total statewide since the pandemic began 6,165. There have been 80 new hospitalizations since the last update. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE also updated how many Kansans have been given doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday.

3,872 more Kansans got their first dose

2,884 more got a second dose

And 6,467 more got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 62.33.% have received at least one dose, while 55.73% are finished with the vaccine series.

County Confirmed Delta Variant Allen 1,831 56 Anderson 1,087 8 Atchison 2,323 65 Barber 480 8 Barton 3,742 74 Bourbon 2,402 24 Brown 1,507 24 Butler 10,627 87 Chase 338 2 Chautauqua 485 4 Cherokee 3,569 30 Cheyenne 422 3 Clark 318 4 Clay 1,199 4 Cloud 1,270 42 Coffey 1,150 9 Comanche 232 Cowley 5,481 67 Crawford 6,637 131 Decatur 331 7 Dickinson 2,775 78 Doniphan 1,348 60 Douglas 11,880 98 Edwards 334 2 Elk 273 Ellis 4,456 16 Ellsworth 1,358 33 Finney 6,997 113 Ford 7,011 144 Franklin 3,713 52 Geary 4,664 143 Gove 459 8 Graham 318 5 Grant 1,189 26 Gray 817 25 Greeley 147 Greenwood 957 8 Hamilton 268 Harper 893 26 Harvey 4,833 29 Haskell 530 14 Hodgeman 228 Jackson 1,926 49 Jefferson 2,532 54 Jewell 383 22 Johnson 76,453 831 Kearny 713 16 Kingman 1,091 19 Kiowa 338 7 Labette 3,464 115 Lane 164 6 Leavenworth 10,147 210 Lincoln 334 1 Linn 1,564 68 Logan 396 8 Lyon 5,338 100 Marion 1,537 7 Marshall 1,420 20 McPherson 4,301 29 Meade 658 26 Miami 4,244 32 Mitchell 737 25 Montgomery 5,286 102 Morris 755 10 Morton 335 1 Nemaha 1,869 39 Neosho 2,494 60 Ness 484 29 Norton 1,379 11 Osage 1,936 37 Osborne 393 24 Ottawa 693 14 Pawnee 1,423 3 Phillips 827 26 Pottawatomie 2,734 92 Pratt 1,174 13 Rawlins 401 9 Reno 10,979 54 Republic 865 9 Rice 1,419 26 Riley 7,676 209 Rooks 769 10 Rush 495 3 Russell 1,064 53 Saline 8,147 242 Scott 722 9 Sedgwick 79,148 737 Seward 4,540 12 Shawnee 25,106 198 Sheridan 484 2 Sherman 767 9 Smith 379 27 Stafford 555 20 Stanton 270 5 Stevens 726 11 Sumner 3,133 36 Thomas 1,336 14 Trego 474 2 Wabaunsee 890 16 Wallace 228 3 Washington 760 18 Wichita 266 1 Wilson 1,462 26 Woodson 387 5 Wyandotte 27,613 250 Beaver, OK 550 Harper, OK 484 Kay, OK 7,044 Texas, OK 3,998

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 15, 2021

Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 15, 2021

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oklahoma State Department of Health