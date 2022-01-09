New school board members coming online as COVID-19 cases spike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Change is coming to the USD 259 Board of Education meeting Monday night. Three new board members will be sworn in. United Teachers of Wichita will be at the meeting.

“I think fresh faces and fresh perspectives bring a new voice to our school board,” said UTW President Brent Lewis.

Lewis will present a report to the board, and he will take the opportunity to tell the new members on the board of education to stick with the current mask mandate.

This comes at a time when USD 259 recorded 172 new staff and 155 new student cases of COVID infection from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

Numbers in Sedgwick County are now above the 18% mark for infections.

“Our new school board members, we are all going to work together to face the challenges,” said Lewis. “And those would be, of course, COVID is front and center.”

KSN News reached out to the new board members, Hazel Stabler, Kathy Bond and Diane Albert. So far, they have not told KSN if they will stick with a mask mandate.

The board of education will also consider remote learning. It’s on the agenda.

State law right now says kids may only use 40 hours of remote learning a school year. There are at least 14 school kids in USD 259 that may be able to go beyond that 40 hours.

The USD 259 Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at North High School.