New Sedgwick County COVID-19 drive-thru testing location opens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County opened its new drive-thru testing location on Thursday. The new location is at 620 North Edgemoor and began accepting those in need of tests.

The health director said there were a few kinks but things moved pretty smoothly.

“So our goal is to do what we have done at the West Central clinic. We capped it today at 200 and tomorrow is a little bit bigger,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director. “Just wanting to really work through it and make sure that we have the kinks out because it is a new location, it is a new process, there are some similar processes, but definitely different.”

The county approved the new location to allow those administering the tests to be inside instead of being outside under a tent.

“That was the sole purpose over here. It has gotta be better for our staff and volunteers working and all of that PPE than what it was over at our other location,” said Byrne.

Testing is by appointment only. The goal is to eventually double testing to about 500 people once more staff is added.













