New COVID-19 testing site in the old Wichita Mall location. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will have a new COVID-19 testing location starting Monday.

The site will open at 4115 E. Harry St. in the former Wichita Mall between Big Lots and COMCARE Adult Services.

The hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone wanting to get tested will need to Text “SC COVID TEST” to 316-215-8313 to get in line.

For more information on other testing locations, click here.