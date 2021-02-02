New Sedgwick County health order will extend curfew for bars and restaurants, expand mass gatherings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns plans to issue a new health order for the current order that expires on Feb. 6. The new order will run from Feb. 7 until March 20. Details of the order were presented to the Sedgwick County Commission during their weekly staff meeting.

Key details of the new order will amend the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants until midnight

Mass gatherings will go from 25 to 100 people

Retail stores are capped at 75% of fire code capacity, up from 50%

Bars, restaurants, and fitness centers are capped at 150 people, or 75% percent of the fire code whichever is less

Youth and adult recreation will be allowed four attendees instead of two

Dr. Minns said the number of cases has decreased.

“The number of patients in the hospital and ICU is significantly down so we’re seeing a decline in the prevalence of this disease in our community,” Dr. Minns told commissioners. “Our latest numbers are about 7% of all the tests that are done are positive, that’s come down from 20% at one time.”

Minns thanked the community for obeying the mask mandate and physical distancing. He said that helped in the decline.

“I want to thank them for doing that, and I hope they continue to do that because even with this lifting of restrictions, we’ve got to continue the masks, we’ve got to continue the six-foot distancing, we’ve got to continue all those things that we can do thru public health,” Minns said.

Dr. Minns said while the vaccine is out, it will take months to have a large scaled immunity.

For more on the health order, watch the Sedgwick County staff meeting.

KSN will have more on the details of the new order throughout the day on KSN.com