New study finds racial disparities in Kansas, U.S. COVID-19 cases

BERKLEY, Calif. (KSNW) – A new study from The Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkley has released a research study about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in black and Hispanic communities across the United States.

The study, released May 10, features an interactive heat map of the country illustrating how different states are experiencing these disparities in rates of infection and death.

According to the heat map, Kansas ranks 14th in infection disparity and 41st in death disparity. At a glance the population. Because the study only looked at 41 states, Kansas was the worst of state of those studied in that category.

The study finds that as of May 10 in Kansas, black individuals make up 14 percent of the infections, but account for 30 percent of deaths in the state.

The group says they hope the map can offer clues in how state-level policies and regional vulnerabilities might impact populations differently.