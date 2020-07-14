Newman University announces fall 2020 plan with in-person classes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNWS) — Newman University announced its plan Tuesday for a return to in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester. The university’s initiative, “Together We Soar — Return to Campus,” is a flexible plan detailing calendar changes, safety measures, and directives for the Newman community.

Changes were made to class schedules that will ensure students have enough physical distance to safely attend sessions. Some classes were moved to larger rooms and days and times were changed in some cases to accommodate.

In addition, students will be asked to wear facial coverings, which the university is preparing to provide, and sanitization products will be available in classrooms for students to use as they enter and exit the classroom.

The semester will begin as scheduled with the first day of classes taking place Aug. 24, however, the previously scheduled Labor Day closing, Sept. 5-7, has been canceled as well as the 1-day fall break, which would have taken place Oct. 16.

Additionally, all classes with exception for certain nursing and allied health courses will move to distance learning Nov. 23. Students will break for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning Nov. 25 as scheduled but will not return to campus for in-person instruction.

Newman University already announced in May that student housing for the 2020-21 academic year has been moved to single-room occupancy. The calendar changes were made in order to minimize exposure to community spread of illness to the greatest extent possible.

Students will be provided with resources to help them navigate their way through a safe return to campus, including communication regarding safe on-campus practices and expectations for all members of the community.

The university has created a special webpage where community members can find all the information, resources, frequently asked questions, and future updates regarding the fall return.

Newman University President Kathleen S. Jagger said she is looking forward to students returning to campus in the fall and is excited to begin meeting students, staff, and faculty.

