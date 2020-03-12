Newman University extends spring break for in-person classes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University has announced it will extend spring break for students taking face-to-face classes by one week.

The recess, which starts upon completion of classes Friday, March 13, will now extend through Sunday, March 29 for in-person classes only. Online classes will resume as scheduled on March 23.

Newman plans to resume face-to-face offerings on March 30, although there is a possibility that some, if not all courses could be adapted to an online or an alternate mode of delivery.

Newman athletic programs are unaffected at this time. The university is open for business as usual until further notice.

“There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Newman, however, with growing concerns, the administration has been focusing on how to best protect the health and safety of Newman community members, while also considering the greater good of the communities we serve,” said Teresa Hall Bartels, Newman University interim president, said. “There is certainly much to learn about the virus, but we know two things are evident. The first is that social distancing is one of the best protections against the spread of the virus. The second is that the virus has the potential to spread rapidly in communities. Both of these realities are a challenge for Newman, and other college campuses.”

LATEST STORIES: