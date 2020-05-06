Newman University to hold virtual commencement Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University plans to hold its 2020 spring commencement virtually this Friday, May 8, at 3 p.m.

The online graduation ceremony will replace the traditional in-person celebration that was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

The school says graduates still need to be celebrated.

“Commencement is the pinnacle of every academic year and to not be able to come together in person is a real letdown for students and our faculty, staff and administration,” said Teresa Hall, interim president, in a news release. “For members of the class of 2020, I know this is not an ideal way to close out their time at Newman. They deserve the opportunity to celebrate with classmates, teachers, friends and family.”

The virtual commencement can be viewed at newmanu.edu/graduation and on the university’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Newman University plans to hold an in-person celebration when it is safe to do so.

