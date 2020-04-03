Newton Medical Center reduces staff, hours in response to COVID-19

NEWTON, Kan., (KSNW) – Newton Medical Center (NMC) notified employees at its hospital and clinic locations in Newton, Hesston, Park City, Valley Center and Wichita of staffing adjustments in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In compliance with recommendations from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to staff patients and the community, NMC reduced many of its regular service offerings resulting in significant revenue losses for the organization. Some of the reduced service offerings include preventative health screenings, elective surgeries, and many outpatient services. At the same time, the organization incurred additional expenses to prepare for treating potential COVID-19 patients.

A statement from president and chief executive officer Val Gleason read, “The combination of lost revenue, increased expenses, and other economic factors tied to COVID-19 have significantly impacted our business and financial stability. As a result, NMC is implementing a variety of temporary cost saving measures, including adjustments in personnel.”

The temporary measures include: Executive and managerial staff pay decreases, employee furloughs and reduced work schedules, employee wage adjustments, reductions in employee benefits, reduced clinic hours, and a temporary closure of the Sunflower Café.

All NMC locations will continue to be staffed for providing needed healthcare services to the community. The Sunflower Café located within the hospital at 600 Medical Center Drive in Newton will be closed to the public starting at 1:30 p.m. today.

NMC clinic hours of operation will be temporarily reduced as follows, effective Sunday, April 5, 2020:

Convenient Care, 118 E. 12 th Street, Newton: Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk in Health Clinic, 17455 E. 61 st Street N, Park City: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Medical Plaza of Valley Center, 641 N Seneca, Valley Center: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Phones will be answered Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



“We make these decisions with a heavy heart,” noted Gleason. “Our focus is to improve health by ensuring our ability to continue effectively and safely caring for patients in the community. These necessary cost reductions and personnel adjustments will help make this possible.”