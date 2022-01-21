Newton preparing parents for possible closures due to COVID-19

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton USD 373 school district is preparing parents for possible changes.

The district says COVID-19 is posing a staffing challenge. The district said in the event a building cannot be properly staffed that they would institute the following over a week-long period:

Superintendent Van Ranken would call a “snow day” for students for one or two days but not for staff. During that “snow day” period, staff will prepare online lessons for a 2-4 day period to go to a remote learning environment.

Your child’s school building would use this time to ensure students have the technology they need, including hotspots if internet access is an issue. Further instruction on this will come from your child’s school.

Your child’s school building would ensure food security for those families, which would involve setting up a food pickup at that school each day at noon for that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast.

After the “snow day” period, schools would be in remote learning for a defined number of days. (Likely no more than 2-3 days as with the five-day quarantine/isolation period changes, enough staff could return within that time frame.)

The district said it would be assessed on a school-by-school basis and doesn’t expect any cycle to extend past a week.