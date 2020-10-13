Newton schools going hybrid next week

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton USD 373 board of education has approved the orange mode of learning for the week of October 19 for the flexible mode of education due to the prevalence of COVID-19.

Additionally, Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16, the district said they will be in yellow mode.

Hybrid A will be on Thursday and Hybrid B will be on Friday.

Each mode:

Yellow= PreK-6 On-Site ; 7-12 Hybrid; OA On-Site

Orange= PreK-6 Hybrid ; 7-12 Remote; OA On-Site

For more information on the gating criteria and what the different modes mean, click here.

The board will meet again on October 19 to make a decision for the week of October 26.

For more information view the Special Gating Criteria Update and the Return to Learn 2020-21 section on the district website.

