Next vaccines in Harvey County go to law enforcement, first responders, teachers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department is anticipating getting 300 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

It says the county is moving into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan which includes people 65 and older, people in congregate settings, and high-contact critical workers.

Harvey County says those 300 doses will be directed toward law enforcement, other first responders and K-12 educators. The health department began discussing the vaccination scheduling with administration Wednesday.

“The demand for vaccine continues to outpace supply. Phase Two can eventually include

thousands of people in Harvey County,” said Harvey County Health Department Assistant

Director Toby Harkins in a news release. “We are eager to scale up our operations with our partners as soon as more vaccine is in our hands to conduct as many vaccinations as quickly as we can.”

Anyone from Phase 1 who has not received the vaccine can still sign up.

The state puts information about vaccine distribution at KansasVaccine.gov.

Find Harvey County Health information at HarveyCounty.com.