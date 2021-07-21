Nicodemus Homecoming to include free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, gift card giveaway

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

NICODEMUS, Kan. (KSNW) – A celebration of one of the nation’s oldest historically-Black communities will include a $50 gift card giveaway to the first 40 people participating in a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is scheduled during the festivities.

The 143rd Nicodemus Homecoming runs from July 29-August 1 in Nicodemus.

The vaccine clinic, which features the gift card giveaway, is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available to people ages 12 or older. Free testing and free health screenings will be available for participants of all ages.

No ID or insurance is required to participate in the clinic or the screenings.

This event is organized by the Nicodemus Historical Society with support from the Kansas African American Affairs Commission (KAAAC) and is part of the homecoming festivities to continue to boost access across the state to vaccines. Nicodemus’ Homecoming commemorates the town’s establishment in 1877 by Black people, who were formerly enslaved. The National Park Service designated the town in 1976 as a National Historic Landmark District.

