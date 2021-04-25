No appointment? No problem, Wichita vaccination site accepting walk-ins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Monday, you can walk into the old Wichita library and get vaccinated for the coronavirus without an appointment.

The vaccination site at the library has enough vaccines to go around but not enough people coming to get them.

The county’s health director says 37% of people are vaccinated. All you have to bring is bring an identification card and wait in line.



“Well, we have enough vaccines currently, so before the goal was to have as many appointments as we had vaccines, so we needed to someone control the flow coming in, and now, we have plenty of vaccines,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Appointments are still required for people using the drive-thru clinic at the Wichita Transit Operations Center.