Click here for coronavirus updates

No appointment? No problem, Wichita vaccination site accepting walk-ins

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Monday, you can walk into the old Wichita library and get vaccinated for the coronavirus without an appointment.

The vaccination site at the library has enough vaccines to go around but not enough people coming to get them.

The county’s health director says 37% of people are vaccinated. All you have to bring is bring an identification card and wait in line.

“Well, we have enough vaccines currently, so before the goal was to have as many appointments as we had vaccines, so we needed to someone control the flow coming in, and now, we have plenty of vaccines,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Appointments are still required for people using the drive-thru clinic at the Wichita Transit Operations Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories