WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that the state is moving toward treating COVID-19 like the flu: as a disease that spreads regularly instead of a pandemic that requires emergency measures.

This comes as the federal government is running out of COVID-19 money.

Last week, the funds for reimbursing providers who tested uninsured individuals dried up. So on April 5, reimbursements for providers who vaccinate uninsured individuals will go away.

For Sedgwick County, the free mass vaccination and testing sites will close at the end of April.

“We have been expecting this,” Chris Steward, the Deputy Health Director of the Sedgwick County Health Department, said.

So what does that mean for uninsured folks who need or would like a COVID-19 test or a vaccine?

“We’ll still be doing mobile vaccine clinics. We will still have no-cost testing at our clinic at West Central. We go back to our mission of serving the underinsured and the uninsured,” Steward said.

But those hoping to get a quick test result will have to go elsewhere. Sedgwick County Health is opting not to offer rapid tests in the endemic phase for now, similar to the pandemic phase.

“We will be monitoring and making sure, so our mission is to make sure that people have what they need,” Steward said.

The changes brought by the endemic phase are also being felt in more rural areas like Reno County.

“We will go back to our normal processes for receiving supplies,” Karla Nichols, Health Director for the Reno County Health Department, said.

While the department is no longer testing for COVID-19, free testing will still be available through several community partners.

“[The] KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) is trying to do what they can to assist us and other counties to make sure that we’re providing that access, that we’re providing that equity,” Nichols said. “That’s what we’re trying to work with others one, to make sure that communication is out there ‘cuz we do not want that to be a barrier.”

Meanwhile, Steward says the endemic phase will end once the KDHE and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concurrently take COVID-19 off the list of reportable diseases. When exactly that could happen, however, is yet to be determined.