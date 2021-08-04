Click here for coronavirus updates

No-cost vaccine vouchers for pets offered at COVID-19 clinic on August 14

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is partnering with Sedgwick County Animal Response Team (SCART) and area veterinarian (vet) clinics to offer a no-cost vaccine voucher for pets.

Individuals who receive a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine at the “Vaccine Jabs & Tail Wags” clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 14 at the community vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main in Wichita, will receive one no-cost vaccine voucher for their dog or cat.

No appointment is necessary and masks are required in the building. Do not bring pets inside the community vaccine clinic. Instead, show a picture of your best furry friend, and you’ll receive a Pet Kit to take home to them.

The pet vaccine voucher will include a list of participating vet clinics that voucher recipients should contact within 30 days to schedule their pet for a vaccination. No appointments using the voucher can be made after September 13. 

Eligible pet vaccines include Rabies and either Canine Distemper/Parvo (dog) or Feline FIV (cat).

