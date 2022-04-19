WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has announced that it will no longer require travelers to wear face masks at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, at Wichita Transit facilities or on Wichita Transit vehicles.

Each airline can make its own decision about whether to require passengers to continue to wear masks.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it would not enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

The decision came after a court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based.

The CDC recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.