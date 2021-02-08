No more UK coronavirus variant found in Ellis County

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ellis County Health Department says 196 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Hays since a Fort Hays State University student-athlete was found to have the UK variant of the coronavirus.

Of those 196 tests, only one tested positive for the coronavirus. ECHD says the positive case is not related to the variant case and is not believed to have an increased risk of being a variant case.

All close contacts of the new positive case have been notified.

ECHD says it has closed the investigation into the variant case. It says it has sent an additional sample to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for variant testing because the KDHE requested it.

Ellis County residents who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can fill out an online request form HERE. People who do not have access to the internet can call 785-621-1812.

ECHD is offering free coronavirus testing Monday through Saturday of this week, from 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Big Creek Crossing Mall.

FHSU’s Student Health Center also offers free testing for members of the campus

community who have coronavirus symptoms.