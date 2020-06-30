No positive coronavirus tests linked to teenager at Cowley County pool

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been almost three weeks since the Cowley County public health officer said a teenager with the coronavirus spent time at a public pool.

According to Thomas Langer, the health officer, the 14-year-old girl went to a public swimming pool and took part in a sleepover while waiting for her coronavirus test result.

After the result came back positive, and the health department learned some of the places the girl had been, it held a drive-thru coronavirus testing lane for concerned citizens to get checked.

Langer tells KSN that of all the individuals tested, none were found to be positive.

He said Cowley County still has active cases, but the illness rate is improving.

“Thankfully, none of our current cases are in any way linked to the young lady at the pool,” said Langer.

He reminded people to stay home if they feel ill, seek medical advice from professionals, get tested if necessary, and remain quarantined as instructed by your local health department.

